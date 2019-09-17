Reviewing Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s results

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,166 5.76 N/A 49.54 24.56 JD.com Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. JD.com Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alphabet Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Alphabet Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than JD.com Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alphabet Inc. and JD.com Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and JD.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 JD.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$1400 is Alphabet Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.70%. Competitively the consensus price target of JD.com Inc. is $34.5, which is potential 11.83% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alphabet Inc. looks more robust than JD.com Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.95% of Alphabet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of JD.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, JD.com Inc. has 2.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9%

For the past year Alphabet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JD.com Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats JD.com Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.