Reviewing Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s and Its Peers results

As Internet Information Providers company, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alphabet Inc. has 69.95% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.02% of Alphabet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Alphabet Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 50,017,042.86% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Alphabet Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 601.63M 1,203 24.56 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Alphabet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Alphabet Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Alphabet Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.32 2.74

Alphabet Inc. presently has an average price target of $1400, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. The potential upside of the peers is 128.81%. Alphabet Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alphabet Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Alphabet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Summary

Alphabet Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.