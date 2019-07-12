Reviewing Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s results

This is a contrast between Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,133 5.62 N/A 39.86 29.21 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.60 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alphabet Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -8.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alphabet Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Alphabet Inc. is $1377.5, with potential upside of 20.31%. Competitively Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 158.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. looks more robust than Alphabet Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alphabet Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.95% and 14.2%. About 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. -0.18% -4.66% 3.93% 9.2% 5.82% 12.42% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. -7.75% -16.56% -12.67% -12.67% -59.06% 70.13%

For the past year Alphabet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.