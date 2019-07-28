Reviewing Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s results

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,141 5.86 N/A 39.86 29.21 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.48 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alphabet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -46.9% -23%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Alphabet Inc.’s upside potential is 10.16% at a $1377.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alphabet Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.95% and 10.7%. About 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% are China Finance Online Co. Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. -0.18% -4.66% 3.93% 9.2% 5.82% 12.42% China Finance Online Co. Limited -14.78% -34.23% -8.41% -44% -51.24% 8.89%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. has stronger performance than China Finance Online Co. Limited

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.