Reviewing Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)’s and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s results

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,158 5.51 N/A 39.87 30.55 TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alphabet Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alphabet Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5% TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3%

Liquidity

Alphabet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, TuanChe Limited which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alphabet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and TuanChe Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 5 13 2.72 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Alphabet Inc. has a 15.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1363.89.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alphabet Inc. and TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.16% of Alphabet Inc. shares. Competitively, TuanChe Limited has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. had bullish trend while TuanChe Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors TuanChe Limited.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.