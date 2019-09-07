Reviewing Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)’s and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,164 5.53 N/A 39.87 30.55 Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.59 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alphabet Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alphabet Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5% Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Limelight Networks Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

Alphabet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Limelight Networks Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Alphabet Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Limelight Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 5 12 2.71 Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alphabet Inc. has an average price target of $1364.71, and a 13.13% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alphabet Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 71.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.16% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58% Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. was more bullish than Limelight Networks Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats Limelight Networks Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.