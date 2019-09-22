Reviewing Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)’s and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s results

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,171 5.75 N/A 39.87 30.55 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.46 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alphabet Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alphabet Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s 642.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 7.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alphabet Inc. are 4 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Alphabet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 5 10 2.67 Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Alphabet Inc. is $1369, with potential upside of 11.32%. Dolphin Entertainment Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 220.35% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than Alphabet Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.3% of Alphabet Inc. shares and 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares. 0.16% are Alphabet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58% Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95%

For the past year Alphabet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.