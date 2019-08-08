Reviewing Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)’s and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s results

This is a contrast between Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
|4
|0.98
|N/A
|0.32
|11.21
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.99
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
|0.00%
|13.5%
|12.5%
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|-71%
|-57.9%
Risk and Volatility
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 26.8% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
|0.28%
|4.75%
|0%
|-13.9%
|5.37%
|-4.85%
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|1.94%
|-6.52%
|-24.92%
|-52.84%
|-45.61%
|-44.03%
For the past year Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has stronger performance than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
Summary
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.