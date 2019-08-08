Reviewing Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)’s and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s results

This is a contrast between Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.98 N/A 0.32 11.21 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9%

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.8% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03%

For the past year Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has stronger performance than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.