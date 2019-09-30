Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.22 110.23M -7.88 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,482,683.46% -53.9% -45.5% Veracyte Inc. 188,034,523.34% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.44 and it happens to be 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Veracyte Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$117.89 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 45.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 88.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.