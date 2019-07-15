Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.31 N/A -7.88 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 81.96 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vaccinex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$127 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 77.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 2.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.