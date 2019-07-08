Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 87.52 N/A -7.88 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $127, while its potential upside is 79.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.77% stronger performance.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.