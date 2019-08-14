Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 87.99 N/A -7.88 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 138.11 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.41% and an $126.73 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, which is potential 225.81% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Revance Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.