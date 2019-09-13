Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s results

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 92.05 N/A -7.88 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 88.49 N/A -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 40.87% at a $117.89 average target price. Competitively Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $185, with potential upside of 113.65%. Based on the data given earlier, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.