Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 95.72 N/A -7.88 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 50.80 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $127, while its potential upside is 63.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 89.3% and 46.35% respectively. 0.4% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.