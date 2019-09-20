Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|94.15
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|9.96
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 2.44 shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.
Liquidity
9.3 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 36.29% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $117.89. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 15.91% and its average target price is $33. Based on the data given earlier, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Radius Health Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
