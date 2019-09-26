Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.23 N/A -7.88 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.23 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.44 beta. In other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$117.89 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 43.70%. Competitively the average target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 10.62% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 61.7% respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.