Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|90.23
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.23
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Risk & Volatility
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.44 beta. In other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
$117.89 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 43.70%. Competitively the average target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 10.62% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 61.7% respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.