Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 94.15 N/A -7.88 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 7 13.56 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.44 beta indicates that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $117.89, with potential upside of 36.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.