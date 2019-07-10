Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.49 N/A -7.88 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 31190.45 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ObsEva SA are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 71.37% at a $127 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 71.3%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while ObsEva SA has 4.98% stronger performance.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.