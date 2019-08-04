Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|91.32
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|44.51
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Risk and Volatility
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 144.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc on the other hand, has 2.4 beta which makes it 140.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$127 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.67%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 49.6% respectively. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
