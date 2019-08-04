Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.32 N/A -7.88 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 144.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc on the other hand, has 2.4 beta which makes it 140.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$127 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 49.6% respectively. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.