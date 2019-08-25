Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.07 N/A -7.88 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.71 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.44 shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.76% and an $126.73 average target price. Competitively the average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 217.14% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.