Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|90.07
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.71
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 2.44 shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|9
|2.90
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.76% and an $126.73 average target price. Competitively the average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 217.14% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
