Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.45 N/A -7.88 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 11 8.78 N/A -161.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.44. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $126.73, and a 54.10% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 1.1% respectively. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.