Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Its Rivals results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.90% -45.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 79 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$126.73 is the consensus target price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 57.06%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.44 shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.