Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|87.48
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-245.4%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|8
|2.80
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 77.52% at a $127 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 10.7%. About 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.97%
|-23.11%
|-19.34%
|-5.99%
|-34%
|-6.64%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.61%
|-15.59%
|-28.31%
|-59.11%
|-89.81%
|-32.03%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
