Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 87.48 N/A -7.88 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 77.52% at a $127 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 10.7%. About 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.