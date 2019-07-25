Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 80 95.04 N/A -7.88 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 282.67 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Geron Corporation has beta of 2.9 which is 190.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $127, and a 66.06% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 186.89% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.3% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Geron Corporation beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.