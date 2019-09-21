Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Since Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 95.14 N/A -7.88 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 66.04 N/A -0.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.29% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $117.89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.