Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Since Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|95.14
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|66.04
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 36.29% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $117.89.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
