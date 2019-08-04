Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.32 N/A -7.88 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.44 and it happens to be 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $127, with potential upside of 71.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 9.5%. Insiders held 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.