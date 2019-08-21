Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.86 N/A -7.88 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.53 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.44 and it happens to be 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $126.73, while its potential upside is 51.74%. Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 69.20% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Agenus Inc. seems more appealing than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.