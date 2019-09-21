Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 95.14 N/A -7.88 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 71.18 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$117.89 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.