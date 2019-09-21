Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|95.14
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|71.18
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$117.89 is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.29%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.
Summary
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.