Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

We are contrasting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.31 N/A -7.88 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.55 shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $127, and a 77.52% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.3% and 9.3% respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.