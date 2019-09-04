Reviewing Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)’s and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s results

We are comparing Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 16 2.57 N/A 0.32 53.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8% AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.1% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s current beta is -0.23 and it happens to be 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s beta is -0.76 which is 176.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Almaden Minerals Ltd. Its rival AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Almaden Minerals Ltd. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is $21, which is potential -7.98% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Almaden Minerals Ltd. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 40.1% respectively. 7.2% are Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Almaden Minerals Ltd. -7.4% 21.58% 44.62% -2.63% 11.24% 8.46% AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94%

For the past year Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats Almaden Minerals Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.