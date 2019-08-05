Reviewing Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)’s and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)’s results

Both Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) compete on a level playing field in the Mortgage Investment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial Inc. 29 2.04 N/A 3.91 8.42 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 10 8.60 N/A 0.74 13.80

Demonstrates Ally Financial Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Ally Financial Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Ally Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.7% Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.3. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ally Financial Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Ally Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 7.28% at a $33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 5.95%. Based on the data shown earlier, Ally Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ally Financial Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.2%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Ally Financial Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ally Financial Inc. -3.46% 4.94% 10.7% 22.98% 20.24% 45.23% Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation -0.39% 2.52% -3.15% 6.05% -6.87% 21.82%

For the past year Ally Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation

Summary

Ally Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.