Reviewing Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)’s and Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)’s results

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Mortgage Investment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial Inc. 28 2.10 N/A 3.26 8.96 Ocwen Financial Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ally Financial Inc. and Ocwen Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 0.8% Ocwen Financial Corporation 0.00% -21.2% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.36 beta means Ally Financial Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ocwen Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ally Financial Inc. and Ocwen Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ocwen Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ally Financial Inc. has an average price target of $32, and a 1.75% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ally Financial Inc. and Ocwen Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 64.8%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Ally Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Ocwen Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ally Financial Inc. -0.51% -1.05% 8.73% 13.16% 8.97% 28.64% Ocwen Financial Corporation -1.62% -9% -9.9% -35.69% -60.43% 35.82%

For the past year Ally Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ocwen Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ally Financial Inc. beats Ocwen Financial Corporation.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans in the United States. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. This segmentÂ’s residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans. The companyÂ’s Lending segment originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans primarily through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and directly with mortgage customers. The company also provides short-term inventory-secured loans to independent used car dealers to finance their inventory. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.