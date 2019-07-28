Reviewing Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)’s and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI)’s results

As Mortgage Investment companies, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial Inc. 29 2.20 N/A 3.26 8.96 Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 8 -11.04 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ally Financial Inc. and Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ally Financial Inc. and Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 0.8% Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0.00% -6.3% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ally Financial Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.36 beta. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ally Financial Inc. and Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ally Financial Inc.’s downside potential is -2.16% at a $33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ally Financial Inc. and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 38.8%. About 0.4% of Ally Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.85% of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ally Financial Inc. -0.51% -1.05% 8.73% 13.16% 8.97% 28.64% Arlington Asset Investment Corp. -0.13% 1.33% -14.01% -12.02% -30.44% 5.11%

For the past year Ally Financial Inc. was more bullish than Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

Summary

Ally Financial Inc. beats Arlington Asset Investment Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., an investment firm, acquires mortgage-related and other assets. The company acquires on a leveraged basis residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are issued by the United States (U.S.) government agency, or guaranteed as to principal and interest by U.S. government agencies, or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It also acquires MBS issued by private organizations. The company was formerly known as Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.