Reviewing Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)’s and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s results

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) are two firms in the Mortgage Investment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial Inc. 30 2.18 N/A 3.91 8.42 America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 7 9.36 N/A 0.59 11.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ally Financial Inc. and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. America First Multifamily Investors L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ally Financial Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ally Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than America First Multifamily Investors L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ally Financial Inc. and America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.7% America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0.00% 11.9% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.38 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ally Financial Inc. and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$37.8 is Ally Financial Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ally Financial Inc. and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Ally Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has 2.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ally Financial Inc. -3.46% 4.94% 10.7% 22.98% 20.24% 45.23% America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0% -0.71% -1.95% 8.32% 9.84% 25.09%

For the past year Ally Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than America First Multifamily Investors L.P.

Summary

Ally Financial Inc. beats America First Multifamily Investors L.P. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.