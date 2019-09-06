Reviewing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)’s and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.87 N/A 0.18 58.86 Splunk Inc. 128 8.13 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta indicates that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s 102.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Splunk Inc. 1 2 7 2.70

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 46.90%. On the other hand, Splunk Inc.’s potential upside is 30.29% and its average price target is $144.2. The results provided earlier shows that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. appears more favorable than Splunk Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Splunk Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Splunk Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.