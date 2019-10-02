Reviewing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)’s and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 1.85 164.55M 0.18 58.86 SecureWorks Corp. 12 -2.03 9.42M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1,679,081,632.65% 28.6% 9.7% SecureWorks Corp. 75,906,526.99% -4.8% -3.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, SecureWorks Corp. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SecureWorks Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is $12.5, with potential upside of 18.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while SecureWorks Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.