Reviewing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)’s and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 0.95 N/A 0.18 58.86 RingCentral Inc. 111 14.75 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. RingCentral Inc.’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s average price target is $11.6, while its potential upside is 16.12%. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc.’s average price target is $131, while its potential downside is -6.62%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than RingCentral Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of RingCentral Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. was less bullish than RingCentral Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.