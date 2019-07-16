Reviewing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)’s and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)’s results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.09 N/A 0.18 58.74 Majesco 8 2.94 N/A 0.18 45.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Majesco has than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Majesco’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Majesco’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Its rival Majesco’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Majesco has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Majesco’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 1.40% at a $11.6 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.3% of Majesco are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 82.8% are Majesco’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64% Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Majesco

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Majesco on 6 of the 9 factors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.