Reviewing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 0.88 N/A 0.18 58.86 Lyft Inc. 61 6.66 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 25.00% at a $11.6 consensus price target. On the other hand, Lyft Inc.’s potential upside is 29.92% and its consensus price target is $75.46. The data provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Lyft Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.2%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 6.85% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Lyft Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.