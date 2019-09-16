Reviewing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)’s and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s results

Both Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.99 N/A 0.18 58.86 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cheetah Mobile Inc. on the other hand, has 2.14 beta which makes it 114.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Cheetah Mobile Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 34.10% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.35, while its potential upside is 10.13%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.4% respectively. 2.3% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.