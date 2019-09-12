Reviewing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)’s and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.99 N/A 0.18 58.86 Alteryx Inc. 101 24.10 N/A 0.50 235.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Alteryx Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Alteryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Alteryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.81% and an $13.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Alteryx Inc.’s potential upside is 17.02% and its consensus price target is $134.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. looks more robust than Alteryx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.