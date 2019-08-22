Reviewing Allot Ltd. (ALLT)’s and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s results

We are contrasting Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Ltd. 8 2.63 N/A -0.30 0.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 3 0.36 N/A -8.70 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Allot Ltd. and Vislink Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.25% of Allot Ltd. shares and 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.18% of Allot Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allot Ltd. -2.95% 0.28% -1.09% 7.26% 42.52% 19.28% Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02%

Summary

Allot Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.