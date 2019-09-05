Reviewing Allot Ltd. (ALLT)’s and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)’s results

Both Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Ltd. 8 2.54 N/A -0.30 0.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.12 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allot Ltd. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.25% of Allot Ltd. shares and 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. 5.18% are Allot Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allot Ltd. -2.95% 0.28% -1.09% 7.26% 42.52% 19.28% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Allot Ltd. had bullish trend while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allot Ltd. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.