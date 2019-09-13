Reviewing Allot Ltd. (ALLT)’s and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Ltd. 8 2.61 N/A -0.30 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.31 N/A 9.86 1.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Allot Ltd. and Aviat Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allot Ltd. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.25% of Allot Ltd. shares and 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares. About 5.18% of Allot Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allot Ltd. -2.95% 0.28% -1.09% 7.26% 42.52% 19.28% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Allot Ltd. had bullish trend while Aviat Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Allot Ltd.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.