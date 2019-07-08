Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|13.84
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 68.04% upside potential. Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 9.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.18%
|10.1%
|-10.58%
|-6.73%
|0%
|6.05%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
