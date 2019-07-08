Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.84 N/A -1.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 68.04% upside potential. Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 9.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.