Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

This is a contrast between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a 66.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.