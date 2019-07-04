Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 28.37 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 66.30% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 5.7% respectively. Insiders held 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 6.05% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.