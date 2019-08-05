Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

This is a contrast between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Galapagos NV 120 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.91% and an $45 average target price. Competitively Galapagos NV has a consensus target price of $157, with potential downside of -7.94%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Galapagos NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 3 of the 5 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.