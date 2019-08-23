Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 56.55% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $42.33. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 662.41%. The results provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 69.6% respectively. About 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.