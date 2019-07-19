Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

This is a contrast between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 55.48 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 59.35% at a $45 consensus target price. On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -27.45% and its consensus target price is $7.69. Based on the results shown earlier, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.